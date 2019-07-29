South Africa: #JustMen Explores How Men Can Do Better in South Africa

28 July 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

A docu-drama that explores how men are complicit in gender-based violence in this country challenges men to take responsibility for their actions and commit to doing better. Daily Maverick caught up with Heinrich Reisenhofer, the director of the play '#JustMen'.

"As a man, I am responsible for gender-based violence and rape culture. We won't be able to change anything without owning it". This is how Heinrich Reisenhofer starts the play, #JustMen.

Four men are on stage. Thando Doni, Peter Christians, Loukmaan Adams, and the play's creator, Reisenhofer. They all share their stories of how they've witnessed masculinity as black men, as coloured men, as white men, as Muslim men but most importantly as men who live in a country as violent as South Africa.

Not all of the men are professional actors. Reisenhofer was interested in finding men who were committed to doing men's work, which is work that helps men become better either through men's groups or workshops that discuss holding men accountable for their behaviour.

Christians also works at Pollsmoor prison as a facilitator in the Alternative to violence project. Doni and Adams have been in a few other theatre productions. Prior to starting rehearsals, the men did...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

