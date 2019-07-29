South Africa: CIT Van Driver Arrested After First Claiming He Was 'Threatened' in Cape Town Robbery

A cash-in-transit van driver, who said he was robbed by three men who threatened to blow up his van if he did not comply, has emerged as a suspect in the robbery, the Western Cape Hawks said on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said a security crew was collecting cash at the Bayside Food Centre in Epping, Cape Town, on Friday.

When they returned to the vehicle, it was gone.

The Hawks' National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and the Priority Violent Crime Unit sprang into action and the vehicle was found in nearby Langa.

Pictures showed empty-looking bags scattered in the street and the van's door wide open.

"The driver was unharmed, whilst an undisclosed amount of cash and his firearm were taken," said Nkwalase.

He said that if a driver was threatened in that way, he had to consider the potential for injury to people in the vicinity of the supposed explosives.

However, the Hawks later identified the driver as a suspect and arrested him.

Zuko Nonkumbana appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Monday, on a charge of robbery, and his case was postponed to August 28 for a bail application.

Source: News24