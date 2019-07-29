South Africans Are Hustling to Make Ends Meet

analysis

A study has confirmed that South Africans are realising that it takes more than just your main job to keep you sustained as the cost of living continues to rise. President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned South Africans to brace themselves for major job losses and in the current state of affairs, securing multiple streams of income may be the smartest thing you can do for yourself. And as entrepreneur Ross Simmonds said, 'the hustle brings the dollar'.

Side hustling is becoming an integral part of the economy, "with government, financial institutions and other key players in South Africa increasingly prioritising entrepreneurship and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in their funding and skills development initiatives". This is according to a ground-breaking study compiled by the Henley Business School of Africa (HBSA) titled "What is the future of work in South Africa? Examining the Side Hustle Economy."

To differentiate from "main jobbers", side hustlers/jobbers are those who have work either different from their main job or those who do the same kind of work but for more than just the main employer.

"We've been aware of this phenomenon anecdotally for some time, which is why we wanted to apply some academic...