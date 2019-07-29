South Africa: NEC Meeting Update - Ramaphosa Stares Them Down

29 July 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sam Mkokeli

With the ANC splintering and in a state of deshabille, President Cyril Ramaphosa adopted his best buffalo stance at this weekend's NEC meeting and faced down his many opponents.

Cyril Ramaphosa stared down his opponents at the weekend in an attempt to make the space to lead the party out of political gridlock, according to party leaders. The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) will enter its fourth and final day on Monday, after intense politicking that saw jibes from each of the two main factions.

Leaders associated with the Ramaphosa camp were jubilant, claiming the meeting demonstrated that the president had control of the party. They also believed that their opponents were not able to land any damaging blows.

Former ministers under Jacob Zuma -- Mosebenzi Zwane and Bongani Bongo -- were labelled by the opposition camp as being among vociferous critics of Ramaphosa. This camp includes people such as Faith Muthambi and Thandi Mahambehlala.

Jacob Zuma attended the meeting, in which he was criticised for his claims at the Zondo Commission that some of his colleagues were apartheid spies who drove a conspiracy to remove him from politics. He is an "ex officio" member of the NEC, due to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ghana
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ghana
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.