South Africa: Families Held Hostage By Raw Sewage

28 July 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thabo Molelekwa

Residents say they have been reporting the issue for years. A stream of councillors come and go, but the stink remains.

More than a hundred families in Boitumelo township have become prisoners in their own homes - trapped by raw sewage that has been running into their houses and yards for decades.

The families claim that frequent blockages in the pipe system have sent sewage flowing into their yards surrounding their homes - which is a breeding ground for water-borne diseases. Now, the community says the Gauteng government must intervene because the Emfuleni Local Municipality has failed them for 22 years.

Residents say they have been reporting the issue since 1997; councillors come and go, but the stink remains.

Each night, from midnight to 5am, 55-year-old Gladys Mlangeni sweeps the water that spills from the toilet pipes into her home.

"We have been [complaining] to the municipality for all these years, but we still have the stench of these sewers daily," she said.

Mlangeni said the families were told they would be moved to Savanna, an area near Katlehong where RDP homes were meant to be built. However, members of the community claimed the contractor that was building the homes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

