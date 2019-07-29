South Africa: Rescuing Foreign Sailors and Mysterious Trawlers - Busy Weekend for NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has had a busy weekend responding to multiple incidents.

On Friday, NSRI members found a mysterious trawler about 10 nautical miles (18km) off shore between Ponto do Ouro, in Mozambique, and Kosi Bay, in South Africa.

"Divers had dived on the wreck and found no identification on the trawler, which appears to have been afloat in the capsized position, estimated for a long time, due to the dilapidated state of the wreck," said the NSRI in a statement.

"The South African and Mozambique MRCC's (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) were informed for Telkom Maritime Radio Services to broadcast a maritime navigational hazard alert."

The vessel beached on Saturday morning near Ponto do Ouro, Mozambique, and local officials were on the scene to investigate.

On Friday, a 56-year-old Filipino crewman fell down a flight of stairs and was evacuated from a ship approaching Port Elizabeth.

"At 07:30, our sea rescue craft Spirit of Toft was launched accompanied by an Eastern Cape government health EMS rescue paramedic and we rendezvoused with the bulk carrier in Algoa Bay," said Port Elizabeth NSRI station commander Ian Gray.

"NSRI rescue crew and the EMS rescue paramedic were transferred onto the ship and the patient, in a stable condition, and with spinal immobilisation, as a precaution, was secured into a Stokes basket stretcher."

Made up mostly of volunteers, the NSRI performed 1 138 rescue operations in 2018 and rescued 1 620 people, according to its annual report.

