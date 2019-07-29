South Africa: Rescuing Foreign Sailors and Mysterious Trawlers - Busy Weekend for NSRI

29 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Duncan Alfreds

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has had a busy weekend responding to multiple incidents.

On Friday, NSRI members found a mysterious trawler about 10 nautical miles (18km) off shore between Ponto do Ouro, in Mozambique, and Kosi Bay, in South Africa.

"Divers had dived on the wreck and found no identification on the trawler, which appears to have been afloat in the capsized position, estimated for a long time, due to the dilapidated state of the wreck," said the NSRI in a statement.

"The South African and Mozambique MRCC's (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) were informed for Telkom Maritime Radio Services to broadcast a maritime navigational hazard alert."

The vessel beached on Saturday morning near Ponto do Ouro, Mozambique, and local officials were on the scene to investigate.

On Friday, a 56-year-old Filipino crewman fell down a flight of stairs and was evacuated from a ship approaching Port Elizabeth.

"At 07:30, our sea rescue craft Spirit of Toft was launched accompanied by an Eastern Cape government health EMS rescue paramedic and we rendezvoused with the bulk carrier in Algoa Bay," said Port Elizabeth NSRI station commander Ian Gray.

"NSRI rescue crew and the EMS rescue paramedic were transferred onto the ship and the patient, in a stable condition, and with spinal immobilisation, as a precaution, was secured into a Stokes basket stretcher."

Made up mostly of volunteers, the NSRI performed 1 138 rescue operations in 2018 and rescued 1 620 people, according to its annual report.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ghana
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ghana
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.