South Africa: Esterhuizen, Orie to Join Bok Squad in New Zealand

Andre Esterhuizen and Marvin Orie are set to join the Springbok squad in Auckland, New Zealand, where the South Africans are preparing for their last match of the Rugby Championship, which takes place next Saturday against Argentina in Salta.
Esterhuizen (centre) and Orie (lock) did not travel with the Bok squad to New Zealand after beating the Wallabies in Johannesburg two weekends ago.
Orie was on Currie Cup duty with the Golden Lions on Saturday.
Following their drawn match in Wellington over the past weekend, the Boks stayed behind in New Zealand rather than fly back to South Africa, which would have resulted in another long haul from Johannesburg to Argentina via Brazil in the next few days.
The Springboks scored a converted try in the last minute of the match against the All Blacks to share the spoils 16-16 in Wellington.
They currently top the Rugby Championship standings with seven points from two matches, one more than holders New Zealand.
The Springboks enjoyed a rest day on Monday following their transfer to Auckland on Sunday, and they will have a team building exercise on Tuesday with field-training sessions set to resume on Wednesday.
Coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday that their travel plans will continue to play a key role in the Springboks' preparations over the last two weeks of the shortened 2019 campaign.
"Although we did not manage to beat New Zealand, I think we could see the benefit of sending a group of players out to Wellington earlier than the rest of the squad," said Erasmus.
"We have a good plan in place for the next two weeks, which includes our transfer to Buenos Aires and the match-build for the Pumas Test."
Source: Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.