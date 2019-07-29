South Africa: Domestic Violence Complaint Leads to Seizure of Police Uniforms and Firearm

What started as a domestic violence complaint, in Katlehong in the early hours of Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of a man who was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, 16 rounds of live ammunition and a police uniform.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the man will be charged with assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of articles of police uniform, in terms of the South African Police Service Act, when he appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
"Police who were on routine patrol attended a complaint of domestic violence. On arrival at the scene, the victim, who had been physically abused by her boyfriend, led police to his place of residence. While arresting the suspect, the premises were also searched. Articles of police uniform, including a bulletproof vest and a firearm, were found," Dlamini said.
Further investigations were still being conducted to establish if the man was linked to any crimes.
"Victims are urged not to have any waiting period in reporting incidents of violence, as they may became fatal and also affect other family members, especially where the perpetrators are in possession of firearms," Dlamini said.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
