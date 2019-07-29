South Africa: Domestic Violence Complaint Leads to Seizure of Police Uniforms and Firearm

29 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

What started as a domestic violence complaint, in Katlehong in the early hours of Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of a man who was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, 16 rounds of live ammunition and a police uniform.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the man will be charged with assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of articles of police uniform, in terms of the South African Police Service Act, when he appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"Police who were on routine patrol attended a complaint of domestic violence. On arrival at the scene, the victim, who had been physically abused by her boyfriend, led police to his place of residence. While arresting the suspect, the premises were also searched. Articles of police uniform, including a bulletproof vest and a firearm, were found," Dlamini said.

Further investigations were still being conducted to establish if the man was linked to any crimes.

"Victims are urged not to have any waiting period in reporting incidents of violence, as they may became fatal and also affect other family members, especially where the perpetrators are in possession of firearms," Dlamini said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ghana
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ghana
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.