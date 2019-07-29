South Africa: Two Men Found With Copper Worth R100 000

The City of Johannesburg and its metro police department arrested two people after discovering copper worth around R100 000 at a home in Alexandra on Sunday night.

The City's Group Forensic and Investigation Service Unit and metro police officers pounced on a scrapyard in Alexandra on Sunday after receiving a tip-off.

Following two separate searches of the scrapyard, they searched a bedroom in a house on the property and found two bags of copper cables.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said a specialised unit had been established to fight the problem of copper theft.

"In order to combat the criminal syndicates responsible for cable theft, the City introduced a specialised JMPD unit whose exclusive focus will be to target these copper cable syndicates," he said.

"National and provincial government must step in and ensure that the South African Police Service (SAPS) works with our specialised JMPD unit so as to ensure that we crack down on these syndicates, and that suspects who are found to be guilty are not only arrested, but also successfully prosecuted.

"In 2017, [I] requested provincial and national governments to declare these scrapyards to cancel their licences."

The two men are expected to appear in court this week.

Source: News24