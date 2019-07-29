Tanzania: Resolution for Proposed Nyerere National Park in Selous Coming

29 July 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe

The Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resource is set to officially table a resolution in the next Parliamentary session for the establishment of Nyerere National Park at the Selous Game Reserve.

The ministry's Permanent Secretary, Prof Adolf Mkenda revealed this on Monday, 29, 2019, further citing that the ministry will deploy a team of experts at the Reserve to start the re-demarcation process upon the approval of the resolution.

"Today, we have a management meeting to discuss the proposed initiative. After tabling it in the Parliament, we hope the President will approve it as soon as possible so that we start the process," said Prof Mkenda.

He added: "The re-demarcation process will be conducted in a scientific manner, to ensure it doesn't impact wildlife populations at the Reserve. The aim is to generate substantial income through tourism."

However, the PS did not specify the actual size of the Reserve that will be used for the establishment of the proposed National Park, insisting that the ministry will provide further details in the near future.

This follows President John Magufuli's directive requiring the ministry to re-demarcate the Reserve so as to establish the national park with a view to attracting more foreign tourists and boosting the sector's contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The president was speaking during at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for construction of Stiegler's Gorge hydro-electric power station.

He said the 54,600 square kilometres Reserve should be divided into two parts.

According to the President, the lower part should retain its current status as a game reserve, while the upper part should become a National Park.

The Selous Game Reserve is one of the largest remaining wilderness areas in Africa, with relatively undisturbed ecological and biological processes, including a diverse range of wildlife with significant predator and prey relationships.

Read the original article on Citizen.

