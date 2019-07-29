Uganda: Dr Nyanzi Accuses Magistrate of Unfairness, Asks High Court for Retrial

Makerere University Researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has asked the High Court in Kampala to order for a retrial of her cyber harassment case against President Museveni before another judicial officer, saying Buganda Road Court Magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu has not given her a fair hearing.

Dr Nyanzi who is on remand at Luzira Prison on Monday appeared before Justice Jane Francis Abodo seeking to block her judgement scheduled for Wednesday this week and have the entire proceedings of the lower court revised.

Through a team of lawyers led by Mr Julius Garisonga and Mr John Isabirye; Dr Nyanzi contends that she was not accorded an opportunity of defending herself by presenting witnesses, because Buganda Road Court did not duly serve them [witnesses] as required under the law.

In response, however, Mr Timothy Amerit, the lead prosecutor said that there is no irregularity in the way Ms Kamasanyu handled Nyanzi's case adding that it is rather the intention of Dr Nyanzi and her lawyer Mr Isaac Ssemakadde to frustrate the delivery of the pending judgement.

Mr Amerit asked Justice Abodo to dismiss Dr Nyanzi's application for being defective and refer the case file back for judgement, maintaining that what Dr Nyanzi is challenging is not the final order of Buganda Road Court.

Justice Abodo said she will deliver her ruling on Wednesday.

Ms Nyanzi is accused of disturbing the peace and privacy of the person of President Museveni and his late mother Esteri Kokundeka in September last year through offensive communication she allegedly committed under the Computer Misuse Act.