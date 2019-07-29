Malawi: Government Advise Councils to Properly Utilize Public Structures

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has advised district councils to put in place measures that would ensure proper utilization of public structures it is constructing across the country.

The minister was speaking on Wednesday when he toured the 6.5 km Chinakanaka-Nansomba Road, Chinakanaka and Mulanje Mission Markets, the 2.4 km Thanguzi- Sikoya Road and the 5.3 km Nkhonya-Thabwa Road.

During his visit at Chinakanaka Market currently under construction, Phiri lamented that when such facilities are complete they are left abandoned as people fail to utilize them.

"Government is spending a lot of money to bring development to the people. However, it has been observed that when such facilities are complete, they are left unused due to minor disagreements, which is bad," he said.

He then advised that it is important for councils to set measures that would enable people to use facilities so that they should benefit from them.

Phiri further said often when government constructs such facilities (like markets) there is resistance from business people to start using the markets.

"There are so many good developments here; I know people will receive them with both hands. However, there are some people who will want to shun them, especially the markets because of minor disagreements.

"It is best to discuss the issues on a round table and reach an amicable solution so that the facilities benefit the communities," said Phiri.

The minister then expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of the projects.

"This is excellent. I think all projects here are being done professionally and according to the specifications that were provided by the consultants, this is purely rural development," he said.

In his remarks, Mulanje District Council Chairperson Isaac Brazio, commended government for constructing modern markets and roads in the district, saying the developments are crucial in transforming the lives of people in the area.

He added that the two markets under construction in Mulanje Central Constituency will enhance revenue for the council, thereby allowing it to smoothly perform its duties.

"Farmers also were facing a lot of challenges carrying their produce to various markets in the area but with the coming of the roads however, there is now a good road network that has eased transportation challenges," he said.

Brazio then assured the minister the council would do whatever it takes to ensure people make use of the facilities properly so that they benefit from them for a long time.