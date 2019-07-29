Mozambique: List of Renamo Militia Expected This Week

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced on Saturday that lists of the members of the militia of the former rebel movement Renamo will be drawn up as from the coming week, as a key step in the demilitarisation of Renamo.

Nyusi made the announcement at a rally in Machanga district, in the central province of Sofala.

The lists of Renamo's armed men are a prelude to the demilitarisation of Renamo, through the demobilisation and disarming of its militia, and the integration of its members, either into the defence and security forces, or back into civilian life.

The government rejected the first list of ten names sent by Renamo for inclusion as senior officers in the police force, because they were people who had already served in the armed forces (FADM), and were now demobilised or retired. Nyusi said that Renamo has now corrected the irregularities in this list.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, the President explained "they have given me the list of those officers who should join the police. There was a small problem in the list, but I spoke with him (Renamo leader Ossufo Momade) and we solved this problem".

Nyusi said that Renamo's internal problems should not prejudice the Mozambican people, and he appealed to the Renamo leadership to find a solution.

He was referring to the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" who have threatened to overthrow, and even kill Momade. Nyusi called for dialogue within Renamo, since "there is no problem without a solution".

"We want all the guerrillas included in this reintegration", he said. "As a government we guarantee that no Renamo guerrilla will be excluded from this process".

Nyusi recalled that, in the neaby region of Zimuala, there is an old Renamo military base. "Maybe those who used to live in that base are with us here today", he said. "Let us all work together to improve our production and productivity. Every Mozambican is useful to make our economy and our peace more robust. Each Mozambican should contribute with actions that strengthen justice and concord".

The President also expressed his concern at the low level insurgency in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where terrorist gangs, believed to be inspired by islamic fundamentalism, are continuing to attack villages, burn down homes and murder their occupants.

