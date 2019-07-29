Mozambique: Nine Kilos of Heroin Seized

The Mozambican police have announced the seizure of nine kilos of heroin at Maputo International Airport, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The drug was seized on Thursday and Friday from two foreigners, a Canadian and a US citizen.

In both cases the drug was disguised as confectionary, by being wrapped in chocolate and sweet papers. This identical disguise suggests that the drugs are part of the same consignment.

The Canadian citizen was arrested on Thursday in possession of 4.4 kilos of heroin, and his likely final destination was Italy. On Friday, a 66 year old US citizen was picked up, trying to embark on a flight with 4.6 kilos of heroin. He too was heading for Italy.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the wholesale price of heroin in Italy in 2016 was almost 30,000 US dollars a kilo. So the nine kilos the two men were trafficking would be worth 270,000 dollars.

It is not yet clear how the heroin reached Maputo, but the arrests show once again how Mozambique is being used as a corridor in the drugs trade.