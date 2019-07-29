Mozambique: Five People Die in Attack On Macomia Village

Five people lost their lives on Thursday in an attack by terrorists, believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, against the village of Cogolo, in the district of Macomia, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", three of the victims were civilians (two elderly people and a child), and two were soldiers.

The paper's sources said the insurgents entered the village at about 19.00, and divided into two groups. One attacked civilian targets, and the other attacked the position held by the armed forces in Cogolo. The two soldiers died in combat.

The paper's sources added that the reaction by the troops was crucial in holding up the attackers (and thus avoiding heavier loss of life). Nonetheless, the terrorists burnt down houses in the village and military stores. They also stole an unspecified quantity of military equipment.

This was the third attack against Cogolo village. After the previous raid, in December 2018, when one person was murdered, the defence and security forces stepped up their presence in the region.

"Carta de Mocambique" also reported that on Tuesday insurgents attacked Mukolo village, in Mocimboa da Praia district, but there were no reports of any casualties.