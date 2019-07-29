Mozambique: Assembly Passes Amnesty Law

The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Monday unanimously passed a bill submitted by President Filipe Nyusi, which grants an amnesty to people accused of crimes arising from the conflict between the government and the former rebel movement Renamo.

All those who committed crimes against state security or military crimes in the context of the military hostilities between the government and Renamo are amnestied. Also amnestied are any crimes against persons or property committed "in the framework of the military hostilities".

So Renamo gunmen, or members of the defence and security forces, who committed murder, robbery, arson, or any other crimes, will face no penalty as long as they can argue that these crimes occurred in the context of the war against the Renamo insurgency.

The bill covers all such crimes committed between the previous amnesty law, passed in August 2014, and the signing of a definitive agreement between the government and Renamo. Although there is not yet any signed agreement, in reality the war ended in December 2016, when the late Renamo leader, Afonso Dhlakama, declared a truce. The truce has held - since that date there have been no further Renamo ambushes on the roads, and no clashes between Renamo gunmen and Mozambican troops or police.

The amnesty is granted on condition that the person amnestied does not commit any of the crimes covered by the bill again.

The bill clearly does not cover crimes committed by the islamist terrorists who have been waging a separate insurgency in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

Nyusi's written explanation of the bill declares that "in order to promote political stability and guarantee effective and lasting peace, it has become necessary to propose an amnesty bill that will remove criminal responsibility" from those who have committed security offences.

The amnesty is clearly a step towards the final agreement between the government and Renamo which will include the dismantling and disarming of the Renamo militia, and the integration of its members wither into the defence and security forces, or back into civilian life.