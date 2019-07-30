Kenya: Big Victory for Intersex People After Inclusion in Census

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has added the intersex as the third gender in the upcoming national census to be conducted in 27 days.
Kenyans will be given the option to identify themselves as either male, female or intersex
According to KNBS, the inclusion of a third gender was a recommendation from the task force of Intersex Persons Society of Kenya (IPSK).
"Getting information about intersex people in the census will help people understand the challenges we go through," Ryan Muiruri, founder of the Intersex Persons Society of Kenya (IPSK), said
Intersex people are individuals born with any of several variations in sex characteristics including chromosomes, gonads, sex hormones, or genitals that, "do not fit the typical definitions for male or female bodies".
There are thought to be more than 700,000 of them out of a general population of 49 million.
Kenya will become the first country in Africa to collect data on intersex people in its national population census, in a major victory for rights activists.
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.