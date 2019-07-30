Kenya: Warrants of Arrest Issued Against Italians in the Dams' Scandal

The Anti- corruption Court has issued warrants of arrest against directors of two companies that benefited from Sh63 billion meant for the development of Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose Dam projects.

One of the directors named as Paolo Porcell with others in two others companies CMC Di Rayenna and CMC Ravenna Kenya branch are to be arrested and brought before court, following orders issued on Monday by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The orders were issued after the directors failed to appear in court as directed last week.

"As far as we are concerned, Porcelli is nothing more from a fugitive from justice. And we see this repeatedly demonstrated by foreigners, who feel themselves are above the law, and who consider themselves undignified in their appearance before our court. I take personal offence, as an officer of this court, to having a foreigner refuse to appear before this honourable court," Taib Ali Taib submitted in prosecuting the case.

The court further directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to file the list of all directors of the two foreign companies by close of business Monday.

The arguments were made as former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop and 8 others were charged with several corruption-related offences over the irregular award of a tender to the Itaian firm which is yet to commence work four years later.

Kimosop was freed on a cash bail of Sh12 million or a bond of Sh50 million until August 8 when the case will be mentioned.

Last week, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were also charged with the offences, but were freed after posting cash bails of Sh15 million each.

In total, 28 suspects are indicted over the dams' scandal.