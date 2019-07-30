Nigerian Preacher Gets £2,500 for 'Wrongful Arrest in London'

29 July 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu

The police in London have awarded £2,500 to a Christian street preacher, Oluwale Ilesanmi, after confiscating his bible and detaining him on allegations of anti-Islamic comments.

In a publication by a London Based newspaper, the Mail, the award was to compensate Mr Illasanmi for his wrongful arrest by the police officers.

The 64-year-old Nigerian Christian preacher was arrested while preaching on a street on February 23 by the metropolitan police who accused him of 'disturbing the peace of the day' by making inflammatory comments about Islam.

Suspended UNILAG student unable to register courses months after reinstatement

A video footage containing Mr Illasanmi's interaction with the police officers had gone viral, with many condemning the treatment of the Christian preacher by the security officers.

The incident, which had taken place at the London based Southgate tube station in Enfield, north of London, resulted in the confiscation of Mr Ilasanmi's Bible by the police officers who threw the bible inside the car and detained him

According to the paper, the police had acted on a report by an aggrieved passer-by who accused Mr Illasanmi of being Islamophobic.

Mr Ilasanmi admitted stating that the Islamic religion was an "aberration," but added that he was "only expressing his views," the paper added.

The paper also said Mr Ilasanmi's case had triggered a campaign for which a petition is billed to be tendered before the London Home office on Tuesday.

The bill is meant to ensure a safeguard of the rights of Christian preachers.

In a reaction to the court ruling, the paper said the Scotland Yard police admitted reaching a settlement plan with Mr Illasanmi but declined to make further comments on the issue.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.