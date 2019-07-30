Nigerian Citizens Abroad to Register for National Identification Number

The National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) has concluded plans to extend the National Identification Number (NIN) registration to other countries including Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Senegal, Benin Republic, Mali, India, amongst others.

The Director-General, CEO of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, said the enrolment of Nigerians in Diaspora is in fulfilment of the NIMC mandate toenroll all Nigerians, Legal Residents and Nigerians in Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue them the unique identification number.

"All Licensees are companies that have complied with the requirements for data capture and processing as enshrined in the Laws of the respective countries they operate," he said.

The body chose major cities within these countries with a high population of Nigerians for enrolment, to ensure that more Nigerians are captured into the NIDB.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday by the General Manager for Operations/ Corporate Communications at NIMC Abdulhamid Umar, he said the body has completed plans to start the registration in the Middle East specifically in Saudi Arabia's two major cities, Jeddah and Riyadh.

"The venue for the registration in Jeddah is TasHeel Commercial Plaza, First Floor-Suwald Bin Sakher Street, Off Jundub Bin Kaab Street, Al Mohammadiyah District 1, Jeddah, KSA", he said.

He said in Riyadh, the enrolment would take place in Shop 2, Zahra Building Umm al Hamam, Opposite Hyper Panda (Dove Plaza), Umm Al Haman Street, Riyadh.

In Germany, the NIN enrolment centre will be deployed in Berlin and Frankfurt, and in Canada, the centre would be in Vancouver. In India, registration will take place in three major cities; Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

He said the registration venue in Delhi is Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Mezzanine Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place. In Chennai, registration is at No 74, 3rd Floor, Fagun Towers, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore. Finally, in Mumbai enrolment is at Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp. E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West).

For the United Kingdom, there would be enrolment centres in Leicester. And in the United State of America; the centre would be in Houston.

According to Mr Umar, for the African countries, there will also be registration centres in Banjul, capital of The Gambia, Bamako in Mali, Ndjamena in Chad, Monrovia in Liberia, Lome in Togo, Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Douala in Cameroon.

He said in Accra, Nigerians can register on the First Floor, Atlantic Tower, Airport City. While in Dakar, the venue is VFS Global, rez de chausses, Immeeuble atrium centre, km 8 route de Ouakam, Dakar, Senegal.

According to him, there are two venues in Cotonou. The first is Satguru Travel & Tours Services, Immeuble Satguru, Derriere escape and the second is Feud Stade Matheeu Kerekou, rue pave d' AGLA, 1er VON a gauche Immeuble MSS Sari.

In Port Novo the venue is Tokpa ruw en face de project Songhai, ruw de I' Englise Catholique Charles Ouganda, immeuble Carrefour le Destin.

"The enrolment centres in Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Mali, Chad, Cameroon, Liberia and Benin Republic will be flagged-off on the 29th July 2019," he said.

He said all Indian locations will be flagged off on August 31.

Mr Umar said the licensed partners include Biosec Solutions Limited; Slogani Consults Limited; CHAMS Consortium Limited; Defcon Systems Limited/ OIS Services; National eAuthentication Limited/ OIS Services and Thebez Global Resources/ Cox & Kings.

Some other partners are Dantata Universal Services/VFS Global; Venn Technology Limited; Kevonne Consults Limited/Iris ID Systems INC.; UGS Technologies Limited/ OrangeHook African Continental Carvus; File Solution Limited/ EYE-ID LLC and IRIS Smart Technologies Limited.