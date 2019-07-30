Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Second Republic Minister Elizabeth Ivase

29 July 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Ivase family, people and government of Benue State on the passage of Second Republic Minister of Education, Elizabeth Ivase.

According to the president, "She was a distinguished educationist, grassroots mobiliser, opinion leader, epitome of humility and commitment to national unity and development."

Noting that Mrs Ivase was a pacesetter in many respects not only in her state and northern Nigeria but also the country in general, President Buhari urged the current crop of politicians and the younger generation, especially women, to draw useful lessons from the late Mrs Ivase's iron-will to excel by dint of hard work and perseverance.

"Indeed, her services to her community, nation and humanity especially, as advocate of girl-child education and female empowerment, will be remembered for a long time," the President noted.

He prayed that God will comfort the grieving Ivase family, friends and associates of the late octogenarian, and rest her soul.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.