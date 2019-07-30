Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Second Republic Minister Elizabeth Ivase

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Ivase family, people and government of Benue State on the passage of Second Republic Minister of Education, Elizabeth Ivase.

According to the president, "She was a distinguished educationist, grassroots mobiliser, opinion leader, epitome of humility and commitment to national unity and development."

Noting that Mrs Ivase was a pacesetter in many respects not only in her state and northern Nigeria but also the country in general, President Buhari urged the current crop of politicians and the younger generation, especially women, to draw useful lessons from the late Mrs Ivase's iron-will to excel by dint of hard work and perseverance.

"Indeed, her services to her community, nation and humanity especially, as advocate of girl-child education and female empowerment, will be remembered for a long time," the President noted.

He prayed that God will comfort the grieving Ivase family, friends and associates of the late octogenarian, and rest her soul.