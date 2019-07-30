Nigeria: COZA Rape Scandal - Busola Dakolo Makes First Social Media Appearance Since Controversy

Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, appeared on Instagram for the first time since she accused Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of rape.

The mum-of-three quietly returned to Instagram and shared a clip of herself exercising.

The celebrity photographer shared the video clip Monday with the comments disabled.

"Spend your time doing the things that matter," she captioned the video.

Mrs Dakolo has stayed off social media since June 28.

Her newly-shared video clip comes more than a month after her last Instagram post.

Mrs Dakolo revealed her ordeal in a YouTube interview with Chude Jideonwo published on June 28 on the channel, YNaija.

She alleged that the clergyman raped her in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was 16.

Many Nigerians have asked that the police and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) investigate the case.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and some public figures have also called for a thorough investigation.

The preacher denied the allegations, saying in an official church statement that he had never raped a woman "even as an unbeliever."

He threatened a lawsuit against Mrs Dakolo and others he accused of defaming his character. He said many of the sexual misconduct claims he had faced over the years had come from scorned women within his ministry.

But Mr Fatoyinbo eventually succumbed to pressure to step down from the pulpit in the heat of the allegations.

He announced that he would be "taking a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church" on July 1.

The controversial preacher has also stayed off social media ever since.

The Dakolos were also asked to report at the Police Command Headquarters in Abuja as part of an "investigation of a criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief, and threat to life".

The singer shared copies of the letter dated July 18 served to himself and his wife on his Instagram handle but has since deleted them. The letters said they were to report at the police station on July 23.