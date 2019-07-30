South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Senzo Meyiwa's Father, Samuel, Who Died After Suffering a Stroke

Messages of support and condolences continue to pour in from across South Africa after the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's father, Samuel Meyiwa, had died on Monday in his home in Umlazi, Durban.

He reportedly suffered a second stroke.

"It is with great sadness that Uncle Sam has passed on. However, the family is currently preparing a statement that will be released shortly," family spokesperson Nathi Ngwenya told News24 on Monday morning.

According to Move!, Samuel's health began to deteriorate after his son was shot and killed during a robbery in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, at the house of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014. Samuel had his first stroke in August 2016.

Senzo was shot during a scuffle with "armed robbers" at the house. He was with Khumalo, her sister, Zandi, prominent South African musician Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, and his childhood friend on the fatal night.

Before his death, Samuel had not received any answers about who was responsible for his son's murder. He had been outspoken about wanting justice, saying there was "something fishy" about the way in which the investigation into his son's murder was being handled.

In 2018, when allegations began doing the rounds on social media that there might be new information in the case linking one of the people he was last seen with, Samuel told News24 at the time he suspected the police were being bribed not to make any arrests.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo at the time said: "All I can tell you is that this case is still under investigation, with no new developments. We welcome any information that could help secure a conviction in this matter."

On Monday, numerous prominent people and organisations extended their condolences to the Meyiwa family on social media.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, in a tweet, noted it was unfortunate that Ntate Sam Meyiwa had died before justice was served in his son's murder case.

The EFF joined South Africans in prayer for the Meyiwa family so that they could be comforted in this difficult time.

Bafana Bafana also noted the senior Meyiwa's death, Sport24 reported.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, fresh off her latest legal defeat, said she was saddened to hear about Samuel's death and extended her condolences to his family and friends.

Musician Lungi Naidoo prayed that Samuel's soul would find peace.

Source: News24