Nigeria: Thousands of Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender

More than 2 200 militants have quit the Boko Haram terror group and accepted a rehabilitation programme by the Chadian government.
The individuals have quit the Islamist group and endorsed the Disengagement, Disassociation, Reintegration and Reconciliation (DDRR) programme.
DDRR encourages the surrender of terrorists and offers them amnesty.
The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Chad this past weekend organised a national workshop on the harmonisation of the reception, screening and profiling process for persons associated with Boko Haram.
It was held with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Counter Terrorism-Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).
"DDRR (Disengagement, Disassociation, Reintegration and Reconciliation) is crucial for Chad," said the Chad Minister of Justice, Djimet Arabi.
Chad, Africa's fifth biggest country by area, suffered its first attack by the Boko Haram in 2015.
The insurgents have carried out attacks mostly in Nigeria.
Cameroon and Niger have also experienced attacks by the group in its quest to establish an Islamic state.
Boko Haram's presence in the Lake Chad region is attributable to factors such as isolation, poor development and poverty.
Read the original article on CAJ News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
