Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Meghan Markle's 'Forces for Change' Vogue List

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie has been featured in Meghan Markle's 'Forces of Change' list for British Vogue cover.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Duchess of Sussex, Markle picked 15 women she considers strong proponents for change for the upcoming September edition of the magazine which she co-edited.
The Duchess, who gave birth to her first child in May, reportedly spent seven months working with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful on the issue.
She said in a statement that she had sought to steer the focus of the September issue, usually the year's most read, to "the values, causes and people making impact in the world today."
"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light.
"I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages," Markle said.
Alongside Adichie, the list also features teenage climate change campaigner, Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, boxer Ramla Ali and actress and women's rights advocate Salma Hayek Pinault.
Adichie had written bestselling books including "We Should All Be Feminists," "Americanah" and "The Thing Around Your Neck," which have been translated into more than thirty languages.
She was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2015 and one of Fortune Magazine's World's 50 Greatest Leaders in 2017.
Adichie graduated summa cum laude from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2001 with a degree in communication and political science. (NAN)
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
