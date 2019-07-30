Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Attends Graduation of Police Officers in South Sudan

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Monday, attended the graduation ceremony of the 'Integrated Police Officers' course held in the capital Juba.

The graduation of 420 officers was presided over by the First Vice President of South Sudan, Gen.Taban Deng.

The Vice President, commended the Government of Rwanda for the "good bilateral cooperation" and for supporting capacity building and skills development of SSNPS.

IGP Dan Munyuza exchanges gifts with his counterpart of South Sudan Gen. Michael Chienjiek.

He urged the graduands to be defined by professionalism in their policing career.

IGP Munyuza later paid a courtesy call to South Sudan Minister of Interior, General Michael Chienjiek.

IGP Dan Munyuza in a group photo with the SSNP senior leadership

Their discussions focused on the existing bilateral framework between the two Police forces.

He later held a bilateral meeting with SSNPS IGP and the senior leadership.

His counterpart of South Sudan, IGP Gen. Majak Acek appreciated the "friendship and existing good cooperation" between the two sister countries and institutions.

Gen. Majak appreciated the role of Rwanda National Police (RNP) in building the capacity of South Sudan Police in various fields of policing.

GP South Sudan presents his senior leadership to IGP Dan Munyuza

RNP and SSNPS signed an MoU in 2011 to formalise and enhance their partnership in various policing aspects including information sharing and exchange of training programmes and expertise in various fields.

A number of South Sudan Police officers have had training in varied fields of policing in Rwanda, including Senior Command and Staff courses.

In his remarks, IGP Munyuza said that RNP and SSNPS have over the years "built a good relationship and the two institutions will continue to mutually work together to make it even stronger and sustainable."

"Partnership in law enforcement is a major priority for Rwanda.

We are committed to maintain and strengthen the already existing bilateral cooperation in fighting against organized crime like; terrorism, human trafficking, cyber crimes and other transnational crimes," IGP Munyuza said.

He emphasised that the existing cooperation will equally strengthen training programmes between the two institutions' training colleges and schools as well as bench-marking for best practices.