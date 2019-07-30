Rwanda: Umuganda - Rwandans in Turkey Commit to Environmental Conservation

The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Ankara, Turkey, in collaboration with Duzce University as well as the Rwandan Community in Turkey have pledged to protect the environment through the monthly community work, known as Umuganda.

The commitment was made on Friday during Umuganda, which was conducted at Duzce University, located about 250km from the capital Ankara.

During the activity, more than 100 people engaged in a tree planting exercise and general cleaning of the campus.

Officials said that this activity will continue with planting more trees in this area that has been named "Rwanda Park". It was offered to the Rwandan community by the University for tree planting.

In his welcoming remarks, the University's Rector, Prof. Dr Nigar Demircan Cakar, thanked the Rwandan Embassy in Turkey for introducing one of Rwanda's home grown solutions to the area.

She commended Rwanda for introducing an initiative where everyone contributes not only to the national development but also in environmental protection.

She promised the Embassy more cooperation and support from the management and community of the University in enhancing Umuganda.

The activity follows her visit to Rwanda two years ago with the delegation of Higher Education Council of Turkey.

Back then, she said, when they returned back to the campus, she introduce Umuganda to the university.

The Ambassador of Rwanda to Turkey, Williams Nkurunziza, thanked Prof. Dr. Nigar Demircan Cakar for accepting to host this event and offering an area for tree planting.

He also thanked the University Community as well as Rwandan community in Turkey who managed to participate in the Umuganda, adding that the activity marks the beginning of cooperation between the Rwanda's Embassy in Ankara and Duzce University.

The embassy, in collaboration with the Rwandan community in Turkey, regularly conducts Umuganda in different parts of Turkey with intention of promoting the image of Rwanda as well as sharing some of the home grown initiates.

The rector offered to send her soil and forestry experts to Rwanda to conduct research on the soils of some parts of Rwanda that are similar to that of Duzce in Turkey to see if Hazelnuts and Cashew nuts can be grown in Rwanda.

Together with Forestry engineers as well as birds experts, they are also expected to conduct research in different kinds of forests, herbal medicine and birds in Rwanda.

Duzce University is one of the best Universities in Turkey in areas of Forestry, Agriculture as well as Medicine

In Duzce University, there are nineteen Rwandan undergraduate students undertaking different course such as Medicine, Engineering, International Relations, Business and Islamic Studies (Theology).

During a visit to Higher Education Council in Rwanda in 2016, they offered ten scholarship slots to the Mufti of Rwanda Muslim community to study different courses in Turkey, and another group of 10 students is expected in October this year.