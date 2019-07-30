Tanzania: Truck Drivers' Daily Journeys to Hell and Back

TRAVELLING on most Tanzanian roads using haulage trucks is not only dangerous, but is a journey from hell and back. And, this nightmarish experience is part and parcel of truck drivers' daily lives.

Despite rushing against time to maximize earnings and eke a living, dangers encountering the drivers of these 'trains of death' are insurmountable.

Decorated with one of East Africa's largest ports (Dar Port), which is a gateway linking several land-locked countries with international markets, the country's roads are inevitably infested with these heavy duty haulage trucks.

The trucks ferry goods from the port to countries such as Malawi, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda and beyond.

Though the huge number of freight vehicles is an economical blessing, they bring with them agony, misery and death along the roads.

The trucks have become notorious for causing road crashes that continue to claim innocent lives, injuring many, and inflating the number of disabled people which impacts negatively on the work force and inflicting damage to property.

In line with this, the Traffic Police Principal Legal Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deus Sokoni, reveals shocking statistics on crashes caused by trucks in the country.

He told the 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview that in the year 2017 alone, out of 5,489 recorded crashes in the country, trucks caused 607 crashes that is equivalent to 17 per cent.

Deaths resulting from the long vehicles were 416, which is equivalent to 16 percent, while 539 people (10.5 percent) were injured, ASP Sokoni said.

He went on to reveal that major causes of road crashes include, human factors (errors), which are responsible for more than 75 percent of total accidents, while the rest causatives are defective vehicles, environmental factors, road infrastructure, and eruption of fire.

A survey by this writer, which took him from Dar es Salaam all the way to the border town of Mutukula, Rusumo and Kabanga in Kagera Region, unearthed the challenges, dangers, and the nightmares experienced by haulage truck drivers in the line of duty.

Travelling by truck is a scary experience for most beginners as there is always that fear of the unknown. When the truck embarks onto the journey, its size makes it look like the big brother of all vehicles as it seems to be covering the whole road.

Drivers of these trucks, however, seem unfazed and are seen commandeering these long vehicles while oozing with confidence. But, theirs is a risky job that brings with it a lot of pressure, fear and uncertainty as they cover long distances with limited rest and insecurity, especially of the goods they will be transporting.

Time is gold

Time lost is never recovered and for these truck drivers, to them, time is money. Despite legally being required to observe the maximum speed limit of 80km/hr, they are normally forced to drive slower due to heavy loads they will be carrying.

This then forces them to drive longer hours to cover distance and save money. Some resort to night driving to minimize hustles with traffic police officers and at the same time ignoring speed limits without fear, so that they can cover a longer distances in less time.

And in some cases, drivers resort to speeding in a bid to beat their colleagues at weigh-bridges and checkpoints. They do all this in the name of saving time, but leads to unsafe overtaking and changing lanes, risking being involved in crashes or causing them.

The driver of one of the vehicles this reporter boarded, James Mwita, revealed that at one point, he covered a terrifying distance of more than 1,400 kilometers from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba town in two days without sleeping or resting.

He said he only stopped the truck for refueling, taking meals and for brief security checks. "I did this because there was another cargo that I was supposed to come back and collect and transport it to DRC, so time was not on my side.

I thank God that despite all this, I made it safely," said the driver. Another driver of a freight truck, Joseph Timothy, confirmed to the 'Daily News' that for him, saving time and money is what matters when moving goods from one place to another, saying it is a general trend with most truck drivers.

"When transporting cargo, for example, from Dar es Salaam to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the popular Tunduma border, when everything is normal, it takes me two days to drive the nearly 1,000km journey.

I drive more than 300 kilometers from Dar es Salaam to Mikumi, where I have my first break, of which after very few hours, I continue with the journey to the final destination of Tunduma."

He said that there is need to minimize travelling days in line with his earning as this means he will spend less on parking fees, his upkeep and other costs. He does this knowing well that he will be putting his health at stake.

Timothy gave a heartrending experience where he spent three months on his longest terrifying journey to the Eastern part of DRC, and came back empty handed, after all earnings were spent on his working mission.

Unnecessary and unexpected hiccups made him to be stranded in DRC. The trip was traumatizing after shipping cargo to a mine in a conflict zone in that country as he was forced to seek refuge in a bunker, while waiting for the coast to clear before starting the journey back home.

He added that he was frustrated by the fact that he had betrayed his very own family by being away for a long time on a job which makes him come back home empty handed.

Investigations by the 'Daily News' revealed that some drivers still don't have contracts and they are paid per trip and when they are given money to cover expenses of the journey, they have to minimize costs and the earlier they arrive, the more they save.

"If I drive and deliver the goods and come back early, I get another trip. And, this will help increase my income because of the contract issues, we are paid per trip.

On the other hand, this will make me win the boss' trust and favour because this will make him make more profit," said John Rumanyika, a haulage truck driver based in Kagera Region.

Rest that never is Having driven for long distances, hauling a heavy load at a snail's pace, drivers often park to rest and refresh. But, the atmosphere in most places where these lorries park tells a different story. It is a hive of activity for most of these places.

In actual fact, another life begins as these areas are thronged by people from all walks of life. They range from thigh vendors, vendors of various food stuffs, young men selling vehicle parts and accessories, security people hired by drivers to guard their vehicles, jobless young men who survive on cleaning vehicles, and mechanics, just but to mention a few.

These will be milling around the area doing their different businesses, to eke a living. Instead of going straight to rest, drivers can be seen seated or standing in pockets, discussing topical political issues, sports or accidents they would have encountered on the road.

The atmosphere shows that the drivers have bonded into one informal family where they know each other and communicate of their challenges. Others take the time to play cards or draft, before they start cooking their evening meals.

They resort to preparing their meals as a way of saving money because buying prepared food is very expensive and sometimes lack their accustomed taste. Some, instead of resting, they begin repairing their vehicles, ready for the continuation of the journey. It is also the time drivers can freely communicate with their loved ones at home.

Some can be seen busy on their phones, getting updates and the status of their families. This is a psychological challenge for most drivers as they spend less time with their loved ones, only to chat or speak with them on the phone.

"My brother, I am hardily at home. I spend most of my time on the road and when I come back from a trip, I usually rest for a few days and I am back on the road.

Sometimes I just spend one day at home, so when we get to such points of rest, I get the time to talk to my family, especially my young son who misses me a lot," said Juma Hamis a truck driver. He went on to confirm that most drivers rest for few hours as when they get to these places, various other activities begin.

And, though there are areas set for parking by authorities in urban areas they pass through, most drivers opt for makeshift parking areas, which are located outside of urban areas for cheaper parking fees or free parking, where they organise security for their vehicles and other logistics.

Upon being asked about the presence of ladies milling around, Juma said that the ladies were at work and some drivers, instead of resting hire these ladies to spend a night with them in their cabins or rented rooms.

At Mutukula Border Post, which separates Tanzania and Uganda, the situation is different from other resting areas. Having parked their vehicles waiting for clearing agents to finish their work, some truck drivers cross to the Ugandan side of the border in search of bars and nightclubs.

One of the public servants at the border elaborated on how transit truck drivers indulge in excessive recreational activities of dancing, drinking and establishing new and short lasting relationships.

And, this and other activities at these places of rest increase fatigue for the drivers, who are forced to continue with their journeys without getting enough rest, a dangerous but inevitable move that causes human error and subsequently crashes along the roads.

To be continued...