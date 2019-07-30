Tanzanian Woman Arrested in Hyderabad for Running a Human Trafficking Ring

One Tanzanian woman was arrested after detectives of Special Operating Team, Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda along with local police busted an international human trafficking racket in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Two young Tanzanian women were rescued during the operation.
The accused has been identified as Ramadhani Usanga Sabia Bayoni.
Police have registered a case under Section 370 (A) of Indian Penal Code, Section 3, 4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking (PITA) Act, Section 14 of Immigration Act and Section 7 of Foreigners Act.
According to the police officials, Special Operating Team, on credible information, conducted raids along with local police on an alleged brothel house in Bharani Colony, Neredmet, owned by Tanzanian women in Sesha Sai Sree Nivas Apartment.
Police have seized incriminating materials from the brothel.
The accused Tanzanian woman, Bayoni along with her friend Edward used to contact their customers over mobile call and text.
The two used to arrange their girls from Tanzania to indulge them in sexual activities with the customers who are required to pay 50 per cent of the amount.
Bayoni and Edward used to upload obscene photographs of the victims on pornographic websites and tempt their customers by forwarding the photographs and collecting Rs. 10,000 from each customer on regular basis by organizing illegal flesh trade business racket.
It is not clear what the sentence is likely to take place and what kind of jail term awaits the duo upon conviction.
Source: NDTV
Read the original article on Citizen.
