Malawi: Catholic Priest Says Malawi Is Sliding Into Civil War

29 July 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

An influential Catholic priest has told warring parties in the May 21 presidential poll results to find a quick solution, saying the political impasse is slowly sliding Malawi into a civil war.

Father Boniface Tamani, Vicar -general of the Archdiocese of Blantyre Monsignor, said this on Sunday during his homily in Chilomoni, Blantyre.

He said he was in Mozambique when the civil war started in the 1970s, saying the war was started slowly with similar reasons.

He also condemned the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned protests, saying they are breeding violence and chaos in the country.

"We would not want to destroy Malawi this way," said Tamani.

HRDC chairman Timothy Mtambo said the peaceful protests are hijacked by criminals and told the police to arrest perpetrators of the looting and violence and ensure protection of lives of people and property.

Mtambo has since rejected Inspector General of police Rodney Jose's order to stop the protests.

In Lilongwe, Reverend Baswell Basikolo has called on Lingadzi CCAP congregants to avoid violence during the protests.

Basikolo was speaking at Lingadzi CCAP during his unveiling to the congregation having been transferred from Mvama CCAP.

He said as Christians, the protesters should always be peaceful and avoid engaging in violent activities.

