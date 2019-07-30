Namibia: There Was No Intention to Swindle Money From Justice Ministry - ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) concluded there was no intention to swindle money and no money was swindled from the Ministry of Justice by three officials accused of having received money in their personal accounts to purchase a software.

A press statement issued by ACC stated an explanation and supporting document was furnished by the Executive Director Issaskar Ndjoze on circumstances that compelled the ministry to make payment to the Singaporean company through the personal bank account of the ministry officials.

"Additional to that, proof of full payment of funds by staff members as well as proof of receipt of payment are submitted to ACC," reads the statement.

The ministry executive director told ACC the procedure was intended to expedite the process of payment for the software, to avoid carrying the expenditure into the next financial year.

"Though ACC is satisfied that there was no intention to siphon the funds, the practice of paying suppliers through personal bank accounts is unprocedural, unlawful and must be discontinued by public institutions. The practice creates potential chances for corruption," said ACC. The Namibian newspaper reported last week that ACC is investigating the matter in which three officials has a combined N$1.3 million paid in their personal account so that they could supposedly pay the software company which supplied the programme to the ministry.

The Namibian said Danny van Rooyen, a chief training officer, Marian Groenemeyer, director of administration, and Simon Elifas, chief human resources practitioner allegedly unilaterally decided to purchase the software.

Documents show that unidentified employee in the ministry wrote to ACC Director General Paulus Noa, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa asking for an investigation.

ACC said Ndjoze further said the ministry opted for the Singaporean company because it is reputable and the ministry previously collaborated with the same supplier. Based on their research, the ministry could not find providers of similar software in Namibia, ACC said.