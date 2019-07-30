Nigeria: Golf - Oboh Misses British Open Cut By Three Strokes

Georgia Oboh gave it her best shot but painfully ended up short in her bid to secure qualification for the final round of the Women's British Open.

The young Nigerian professional golfer was three strokes outside the cut line, even though she salvaged an even par 72 on the second day of the tournament at Woburn Golf Club on Monday.

She came up against a strong field of 108 golfers where the leading player wound up at 7 under par at 65.

Though she was not among the 11 players that made it to the main event, Oboh secured her place in history with the milestone appearance as the first Nigerian to compete in the final qualifying tournament of the Women's British Open.

She gave the gallery at Woburn Golf Club a real treat of her talent though she only had one rain-drenched practice round on Sunday.

Oboh was supported at the event by a representative of the Lady Golfers' Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Ms Sila.

She made the trip from Manchester to support the famous Nigerian professional golfer.

As one of only two women majors played outside the US, the Women's British Open is known to be the most international with 29 different nations represented in the 2018 line-up and 19 of the top 20 on the Rolex World Rankings headlining the field.