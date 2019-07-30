Namibia: Educators Not Keen On Swahili in Schools

Namibians in the education sector have expressed concern over Cabinet's decision to explore introducing Kiswahili (Swahili) into the Namibian school curriculum, saying this will confuse pupils.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting last week, during which the proposal from Tanzanian president John Magufuli's two-day state visit to Namibia in May was discussed.

During his visit, Magufuli demanded action from the joint permanent commission between Namibia and Tanzania, which has been in existence since 1991.

He stressed the need to operationalise the cooperation agreements signed by the two countries, which includes an agreement in the education sector.

"We hope that Namibia will follow in the steps of other SADC countries, which have introduced Swahili into their education systems, such as South Africa and Rwanda. Tanzania will provide Swahili teachers and learning materials as a way to train Namibians to become Swahili teachers," he stated.

Swahili is spoken in 14 countries in Africa, most of which are located in east Africa, among them Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya. Of the 14, six are SADC member states.

Teachers Union of Namibia president Mahongora Kavihuha said there should be no problem introducing new languages or subjects to the curriculum, if they have the potential to add value.

"If that language or subject will add value, be meaningful, and add or create competitiveness in terms of employment, exposure and opportunities, then there is no problem," he stated.

However, Kavihuha cautioned that although it might be a good decision, without a comprehensive approach, the introduction of the language could be futile.

"There must be something that informs the decision, so what is that something?" he asked. "None of them have mentioned that to anyone for us to be comfortable with it. We should not just jump into programmes."

Kavihuha added that the government must interrogate what they want to achieve with the introduction of the language, and make it known to the public.

He stressed the need to assess the costs and effects such a decision might bring, specifically questioning whether school children will need to take on more languages.

Expressing similar sentiments, head of department for language and literature studies at the University of Namibia, Jekura Kavari, said he did not support the proposal.

He added that it is important that the country allows time for its indigenous languages to develop first. According to him, the government continuously complains that they do not have the means to do so.

"[We have] to bring them to the level of other European languages, and they are saying they don't have money to do that. So, do they have money to develop kiSwahili, which is also going to contribute to the marginalising of our languages?" he asked.

Kavari noted that although Swahili is also a Bantu language, linguistically, it is more likely to confuse pupils in their command of the indigenous languages they are learning.

"When a language is more similar to your own, you become easily confused on which part to use, [so] confusion will be easier in similar languages because the structure is almost the same here and there," he explained.

Some Windhoek-based school leaders are also questioning the relevance of the proposal.

A head of department for the junior primary stream at the Orban Primary School, who declined to be named, said it does not make sense to introduce something so foreign to pupils when they are still grasping their indigenous languages.

"Some of them are already struggling with Oshiwambo and Otjiherero," she added.

The head of department for junior primary at the Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Primary School in Katutura, Meke Nepando, expressed similar sentiments.

Nepando explained that junior primary pupils at the school are taught in their mother tongue as per the country's language policy, and the introduction of another language would confuse them more.

"The reason why they introduced mother tongue is to make it easier for the pupils. But still, with the multicultural environment, we are already experiencing lots of problems.

"Now, when it comes to another language, a foreign language that is not spoken in the community... I don't know how successful that language will become."

A representative of the Jakob Marengo Secondary School, who also did not want to be named, said it is always useful to learn new languages, but that this is not a good time to introduce it.

"With the difficulties we are having with children understanding English, it might be even more confusing for them. They are already struggling," he stressed.

The ministry's executive director, Sanet Steenkamp, said they are acting on the directive, and still assessing the possibilities.

She observed that she could not report on the matter as the ministry is still in consultation with the ministry of international relations, as they prepare to go to Tanzania to discuss the proposal further.

However, Steenkamp added that the matter will require extensive consultations, as the decision is not one that can be made in isolation.