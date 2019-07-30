Namibia: Ramblers Dominate Youth Tournament

Ramblers were the big winners of their own youth football tournament over the weekend, winning four of the nine age group trophies on offer.

The tournament, which was sponsored by the Olthaver & List was a big success, with more than 700 young players from 10 football academies competing in u7 to u17 age group tournaments.

There was also a fine turnout of spectators with about 4 000 attending the event which was held at Ramblers as well as the Wanderers Affies Stadium from Friday to Sunday.

In the u17 final, Ramblers and Swallows met in a hard-fought encounter, with Ramblers winning 1-0 after a goal by Nani Katjivena.

Ramblers' twins Xavier and Zander McClune also created several other chances, but Swallows gave as good as they got, with captain and midfielder John-Pall Beukes, goal keeper Jason Goaseb and defender Murphy Naobeb catching the eye.

Ramblers and Swallows also met in the u15 final, with Ramblers once again winning 1-0, while Ramblers won the u13 trophy after beating Teenagers 1-0 in the final.

Athletico Football Club won the u11 trophy after trouncing SKW 6-0 in the final.

The u7 to u10 categories, as well as the u12 category did not have knockout stages and were determined on a league basis.

Athletico Football Club won the u7 category, while Ramblers won the u8 category, SKW the u9 category, DTS A the u10 category and DTS the u12 category.

Ramblers also entered a women's team that played against V Power Angels in an exhibition match.

Ramblers thanked the sponsors for their support, saying that Ramblers' youth structures were on the right path.

"We at Ramblers believe in youth soccer development, not just at grassroots level, but also at sports club level, where more attention to player development is given. It comes as no surprise that the success story of Rambler's soccer youth structures are reaping rewards, given the excellent performance by the u8, u13, u15 and u17 teams that have won gold medals," it said in a press release.