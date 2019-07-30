Zimbabwe: I'm Clean, Says Nzenza

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza yesterday dismissed reports that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was investigating her on issues concerning the NSSA report which sucked in her predecessor Minister Priscah Mupfumira.

Over the weekend, social media was awash with reports that Minister Nzenza was on the run after ZACC had shown keen interest in investigating her.

At a Press conference held in Harare yesterday, Minister Nzenza said she was not aware of any investigations on her and dismissed social media messages as nonsense.

"I am not being investigated. As far as I know, no one is investigating me. I have absolutely nothing to hide and I am here to stay, I have a lot of work to do and a great responsibility," she said.

"As you can see, I am here and did not run away. What happens is every Friday I go to my rural areas, to my constituency in Chikomba and I was busy, I didn't even know that there were social media messages and a lot of stories about me.

"But then I have a lot of things to do to deal with than nonsensical issues circulating on social media," Minister Nzenza said.