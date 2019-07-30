Zimbabwe: Musiyarira Crowned Miss Tourism Manicaland

Africa University social work student Nicole Musiyarira was crowned Miss Tourism Manicaland beating 10 other models from the province at a glittering ceremony at Montclair Hotel in Nyanga.

Musiyarira (21) walked away richer with a cash prize of ZWL$1 000, while first princess Rutendo Mafuratidza (20) got ZWL$700 and Gamuchirai Mutero (24), who was voted second princess pocketed ZWL$500.

Speaking after the crowning moment, Nicole said the achievement was a surprise.

"I only started modelling a year ago and I never dreamt of being a model. A friend encouraged and I took it as a hobby. I was crowned Miss Africa University this year, and I realised a potential that I had never considered all these years," said Nicole.

"Being crowned Miss Tourism Manicaland has given me more hope. I am now confidently looking ahead to participating at the national final. I want to leave a mark during my reign as queen of the province."

Licence holder for Miss Tourism Manicaland Caroline Marufu said she was happy with the colourful ceremony that was held at Montclair.

"This has been one of the best pageants in the province. The ambiance and the flow of programme was fantastic. Judges came up with the best participants and we are confident that we will take the crown at national level," said Marufu.

"I want to thank all the sponsors that came aboard to make this event possible. Miss Tourism Zimbabwe has been facing sponsorship challenges, but I am proud to say that Manicaland has been strongly sponsored."

Sponsors of the Manicaland pageant included Spinalong, Montclair Hotel and Casino, OK Mart, NetOne and Diamond FM.

Montclair Hotel and Casino general manager Brian Nyakutombwa said they are prepared to work with pageant organisers to fight for the rights of the girl child.

"We are happy to be associated with such a prestigious pageant. Everything went well and we demonstrated that we can handle a beauty pageant of any magnitude. People enjoyed the event, and they are looking forward to similar activities at the hotel," said Nyakutombwa.

The event was spiced up with quality entertainment with Diana Samkange serenading guests with her outstanding mbira tunes.