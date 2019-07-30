Africa: Zim to Host World Karatekas

30 July 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Cloud Fusire

Jindokai Karate Zimbabwe are set to host the biggest karate seminar with more than 100 participants from all over the world expected to take part at Old Hararians Sports Club in September.

The seminar is billed to run from September 1 to 6.

Top international instructors, including 10th Dan Japanese instructor Tetsuhiro Hokama, 9th Dan Hanshi Ron Nix and the local sensei Eli Stamnes are set to conduct the training and grading of participants.

Karatekas from the United States, Zambia, Norway, Scotland, Japan, Greece, Sweden and neighbouring South Africa are expected to take part in the six-day convention.

Event sponsor Africabet, who poured in a $500 000 sponsorship package, said they will continue to support sports activities in the country.

"We are excited to be part of bringing and hosting the world-class instructors in the country.

"Despite the economic challenges in our country, we felt that we should keep our promise and the company values of promoting sporting activities and we believe that, with the little we have, we can help to bring the much-needed awareness of karate in our country," said Africabet general manager, Tarisai Chipamaunga.

