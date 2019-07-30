Zimbabwe: City Forensic Audit Looms

30 July 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Yeukai Karengezeka and Sallomy Matare

CITY of Harare is set to conduct a forensic audit to probe council operations into land sales, market operations and employees' skills from 2016 to date, Mayor Herbert Gomba has said.

Addressing the Press yesterday at Town House, Clr Gomba said the core purpose of the audit was to identify areas and how service delivery was affected and determine the way forward.

"I have called this Press conference to announce that my council is setting up a forensic audit into council operations from 2016 to 2019 on procurement of goods and services and other council operations," he said.

The mayor also said the city is going to engage the services of the Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri.

"My council is going to engage the services of the Auditor-General to establish gaps and enhance service delivery.

"The findings of the audit will help us chart the way forward while helping us to do away with practices and individuals that stand in the way of progress and ensure that we put in place robust systems that strengthen our service delivery mandate", said Clr Gomba.

