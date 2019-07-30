Zimbabwe: 2 Jailed for Stealing Jack-Hammer

30 July 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Samantha Zengeni

Two men yesterday pleaded guilty to stealing a jack-hammer worth $18 000 at a gold mine in Odzi and were each sentenced to six months in jail.

Huggins Nyanhanda (26) and Munyaradzi Rapanganwa (26) appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Purity Gumbo, who suspended three months for each on condition that they do not commit a similar crime in five years.

The court heard that the two were once employed by Mr Aaron Shanje at his Odzi 12 Mine. Nyanhanda was a security guard and Rapanganwa an assistant blaster.

Prosecutor Mr John Munyurwa told the court that on July 19, at around 9pm, the convicts stole a jack-hammer at the mine.

After noticing that the jack-hammer had gone missing, the complainant made a report at Odzi Police Station.

After a series of investigations, the detectives made a follow up at Nyanhanda's home in Chikanga, Mutare, on July 23. The detectives searched Nyanhanda's home and found the jack-hammer under the bed.

Upon arrest Nyanhanda implicated Rapanganwa as his accomplice.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.