Zimbabwe: 2 Jailed for Stealing Jack-Hammer

Two men yesterday pleaded guilty to stealing a jack-hammer worth $18 000 at a gold mine in Odzi and were each sentenced to six months in jail.

Huggins Nyanhanda (26) and Munyaradzi Rapanganwa (26) appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Purity Gumbo, who suspended three months for each on condition that they do not commit a similar crime in five years.

The court heard that the two were once employed by Mr Aaron Shanje at his Odzi 12 Mine. Nyanhanda was a security guard and Rapanganwa an assistant blaster.

Prosecutor Mr John Munyurwa told the court that on July 19, at around 9pm, the convicts stole a jack-hammer at the mine.

After noticing that the jack-hammer had gone missing, the complainant made a report at Odzi Police Station.

After a series of investigations, the detectives made a follow up at Nyanhanda's home in Chikanga, Mutare, on July 23. The detectives searched Nyanhanda's home and found the jack-hammer under the bed.

Upon arrest Nyanhanda implicated Rapanganwa as his accomplice.