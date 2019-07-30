South Africa: ANCYL to Offer Military Training, Gun Handling and Guerrilla Tactics for Getaway Weekend

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Johannesburg is offering their members military training, gun handling and guerrilla tactics.

An advert has been making the rounds of an ANCYL spring weekend getaway that will include these activities in August, which will cost each member R500.

The activities listed include flag pole raising and lowering, an obstacle course, swimming, hiking, military training, gun handling and guerrilla tactics.

News24 tried contacting relevant ANCYL members without success.

However, radio station 702 spoke to the ANCYL's Bheki Nkutha who could not give an answer as to the purpose of youth league members receiving military training.

"Those are internal programmes, you know you need to train all your ... when you are in an organisation you have your own training and I believe part of those training, and I believe part of those training ... you can't be seeing MK all the time doing other things, you then need to understand what happens in the military," Nkutha told 702.

Nkutha said the "relevant authorities" in the ANC were aware of the activities but would not give a specific ANC member's name.

Attempts to reach ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe also proved unsuccessful.

Source: News24