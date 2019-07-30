South Africa: Cape Town Garage Murder - Accused Says He Can't Access UIF From Jail

The four men accused of being behind a "hit" at a Kenilworth petrol station appeared frustrated on Monday when their case in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court was postponed to September.

Keagan van Rooi, Ricardo de Kock and Jevon Loggenstein appeared via audio-visual link-up from Pollsmoor Prison, where they stood in a makeshift dock without the fourth accused Jeremy van Wyk.

Van Wyk was absent as he was appearing in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on the same day for another matter.

They are accused of killing Ebrahiem Ismail, 46, an alleged gang boss, at a petrol station in Kenilworth in April.

The court heard that cellphone records and ballistic reports and analysis were still outstanding, as well as post-mortem reports because of a "massive backlog".

All witness statements had been obtained.

Legal Aid lawyer Kyle Jason objected to the State's request for a postponement for further investigation.

The accused asked magistrate Goolam Bawa whether their loved ones were in court, and when it seemed like they were not, he told them that they needed to visit them at prison.

De Kock complained to Bawa that the delay was long and they all had partners and children to support.

He was struggling to apply for UIF from prison, he said.

"The date is far away but there is a reason for it," Bawa explained.

He said he understood their circumstances at home.

Jason said he would try to arrange for someone to assist the accused with their concerns while in custody.

The shooting was captured on CCTV footage after Ismail pulled up alongside a petrol pump in his blue BMW.

Two armed men approached the vehicle from behind, with one of them opening fire from the left rear side.

The footage shows his accomplice firing a number of shots at the driver from the right-hand side, and then approaches the open window, where he continues to fire into the car, before fleeing.

The four were arrested after people alerted the authorities, while following their vehicle.

The police's K9 Unit then gave chase.

Shots were fired and the chase ended on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood, where the suspects were apprehended in possession of two unlicensed 9mm pistols, police confirmed at the time.

The gold Toyota Avanza used in the getaway is believed to have been hijacked in Mfuleni.

The case was postponed to September 9.

Source: News24