South Africa: Bok No 9 to Undergo Gradual Return to Play Process

29 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will undergo a graduated return to play process after his failed head injury assessment during last weekend's 16-all draw against the All Blacks in Wellington.

De Klerk went off for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) test early in the second half, with Herschel Jantjies replacing him.

De Klerk failed the HIA test as Jantjies stayed on to score the match-levelling try.

The Boks have remained in New Zealand, where they are holding a camp in Auckland this week preparing for the Test against Argentina in Salta on August 10.

The squad will fly out to Argentina in two batches over the coming weekend and they will be based in Buenos Aires for their Test build-up before flying out to Salta next Thursday.

A bonus-point win over the Pumas will seal the Rugby Championship campaign for the South Africans.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

