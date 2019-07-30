Eritrea: Celebrations in Connection With 25th Anniversary of NSP Concludes

Celebrations that were underway in various regions in connection with the Silver Jubilee anniversary of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program concluded with patriotic zeal.

At the concluding event conducted in Massawa on 26 July, the Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu said that the Eritrean youth have demonstrated heroic feat in safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the nation building process and that is practically witnessed on the ground.

Similarly the celebration in the Anseba region enthusiastically concluded on 27 July at a ceremony organized in Keren accompanied by military parade and cultural and artistic performances. Speaking at the event, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud said that Sawa has significantly contributed in nurturing youth equipped with noble societal values and strong nationalism. Mr. Ali also congratulated those that played commendable role in the establishment of the training center and members of the successive rounds of the national service program.

In the same vein, the celebration in connection with the Silver Jubilee of the beginning of the National Service that was undergoing from 15 July at the 12 sub-zones of the Southern region concluded at the ceremony organized on 25 July.

Indicating that members of the national service have demonstrated miracle in the past period of resilience and development, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos, Governor of the Southern region, said that the national service program was a strategic program that has realized the intended objective.

The official celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the beginning of the National Service Program will be conducted from 1 to 4 July in Sawa under the theme "Sawa: The Perfect Choice for Sustainability".