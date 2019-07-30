Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

As part of the effort being exerted to support families of martyrs, nationals residing in Germany contributed 4,400 Euro, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare stated.
According to the Ministry, the Eritrean Community in Nuremberg contributed 2,600 Euro, and the Eritrean Community in Dusseldorf and its environs contributed 1,800 Euro assuming the responsibility to support three families of the martyrs.
The nationals said that supporting the families of martyrs is not to be left to the government only and called on fellow nationals to strengthen contribution in augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and families of martyrs.
Read the original article on Shabait.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.