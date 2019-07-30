Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

29 July 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

As part of the effort being exerted to support families of martyrs, nationals residing in Germany contributed 4,400 Euro, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare stated.

According to the Ministry, the Eritrean Community in Nuremberg contributed 2,600 Euro, and the Eritrean Community in Dusseldorf and its environs contributed 1,800 Euro assuming the responsibility to support three families of the martyrs.

The nationals said that supporting the families of martyrs is not to be left to the government only and called on fellow nationals to strengthen contribution in augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and families of martyrs.

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

