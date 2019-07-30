South Africa: Phoenix Triple Murder - Father Describes Finding His Wife and Daughters Dead

A KwaZulu-Natal father has described how he discovered the remains of his wife and two daughters who were brutally murdered in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Sagren Govindsamy testified in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban where the trial against accused tow truck driver Colin Pillay, who is said to be his deceased wife's lover, began on Monday.

Govindsamy made the harrowing discovery on September 21, 2018, after he had returned from an overnight stay at his mother's home following night duty at work.

He told the court that he tried to enter his home immediately after having returned from work, but found the premises locked.

Thinking his wife and daughters had gone out, he opted to stay at his mother's home not far from where he lived.

"It was not uncommon for Jane (his wife) to go out with her sister."

Returning the following day, the father and his neighbour attempted to gain entry into the home.

Climbing through his living room window, Govindsamy noticed his television set missing and his house ransacked.

He then opened his locked kitchen door to allow his neighbour in.

"As we reached the children's room, Jane was lying on the floor. In my room Rackelle, my youngest, was lying on the bed face down. I looked for my oldest Denisha but could not find her in the house. By then I became weak and told my neighbour to phone the police."

The court also heard that Govindsamy and Pillay were involved in a physical altercation in 2012 when Govindsamy first discovered his murdered wife's affair.

"In 2012 I confronted him. I came to know he was having an affair with my wife. We had a physical fight in the Phoenix Plaza Mall. Security took us to the main office. After that I thought their relationship was over," he said.

Cross examination also revealed that days before the triple murder, Govindsamy's wife discovered he had been chatting to another woman on WhatsApp.

"She found out I was chatting to a lady. It was not an affair. Jane phoned the lady and swore [at] the lady. My daughters knew about this. Their mother told them about the incident."

Pillay has also claimed that Jane had been in a relationship with him for nine years before her death.

He pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder saying he had visited a local shop, his brother and then went fishing for most of the night in question.

Govindsamy said that his day-to-day family life was good with his wife and kids.

"We never fought and argued all the time. We were normal. My relationship with everyone at home was fine. I used to always talk to them. Denisha and I were very close. If her mother or anyone says anything about me, she would stand up for me."

He said Denisha would "defend me against her mother".

"If I was ever late at the Phoenix Plaza Mall or at the tote, her mum would nag, but Denisha would speak on behalf of me. The girls also had a good relationship with their mother. Jane was closer to our smaller one, Rackelle. If they went anywhere, they would do so together."

The matter continues in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Tuesday.

