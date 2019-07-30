Namibia: Basketball Training in the North

30 July 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) hosted a two-day Basketball4Life Level 1 coaches' clinic at the Volombola Vocational Training Centre in Ongwediva last weekend.

The clinic was made possible through the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) and the aid of Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Deutsche Olympischer Sportbund (DOSB) and Oshana Basketball School (OBS).

NBF secretary general Ramah Mumba and NBF development officer Malakia Matias were the two instructors for the clinic train which accommodated 20 participants. The clinic, which was an extension of another one that took place earlier this year in Windhoek, focused on developing the incorporation of Life Skills into basketball training.

Level 1 is the first of a three-level training course which looks at using basketball as a bridge between sports and life. The participants were taught the basics of basketball, conducting a full practice session and incorporating Sport2Life skills in these sessions. Level 2 is set for September 2019, while a Level 3 course soon after will complete the course.

Matias said that as a development officer it was great seeing the eagerness of participants from all the regions.

"Because the sport of basketball is still growing slowly, getting these programs out of the capital will take time, but with the help of organisations such as DOSB, GIZ, OBS and more, we can move these courses to other parts of the country in due time," he said.

"The federation will always aim to assist the development of the sport countrywide. We are proud of the other regions taking the initiative and running programs of their own to keep the sport alive as they are staying true to the concept of being united under one footprint, because at the end of the day, we all have the same goal, to develop the sport for the sake of our children," he added.

The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) is an initiative supported by the NBF and caters for school going players from as young as nine years to 18 years of age. The league is run annually by a youth committee of young individuals aged 17 to 20 years old.

The 2019 league will soon host the play-offs and until then matches will continue to take place during the week and over weekends. More information about the league can be found at the Namibian Basketball League's Facebook page or Instagram at nbsl_school_league.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Is Tanzania's Magufuli a Dictator?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.