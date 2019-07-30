Namibia: Basketball Training in the North

The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) hosted a two-day Basketball4Life Level 1 coaches' clinic at the Volombola Vocational Training Centre in Ongwediva last weekend.

The clinic was made possible through the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) and the aid of Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Deutsche Olympischer Sportbund (DOSB) and Oshana Basketball School (OBS).

NBF secretary general Ramah Mumba and NBF development officer Malakia Matias were the two instructors for the clinic train which accommodated 20 participants. The clinic, which was an extension of another one that took place earlier this year in Windhoek, focused on developing the incorporation of Life Skills into basketball training.

Level 1 is the first of a three-level training course which looks at using basketball as a bridge between sports and life. The participants were taught the basics of basketball, conducting a full practice session and incorporating Sport2Life skills in these sessions. Level 2 is set for September 2019, while a Level 3 course soon after will complete the course.

Matias said that as a development officer it was great seeing the eagerness of participants from all the regions.

"Because the sport of basketball is still growing slowly, getting these programs out of the capital will take time, but with the help of organisations such as DOSB, GIZ, OBS and more, we can move these courses to other parts of the country in due time," he said.

"The federation will always aim to assist the development of the sport countrywide. We are proud of the other regions taking the initiative and running programs of their own to keep the sport alive as they are staying true to the concept of being united under one footprint, because at the end of the day, we all have the same goal, to develop the sport for the sake of our children," he added.

The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) is an initiative supported by the NBF and caters for school going players from as young as nine years to 18 years of age. The league is run annually by a youth committee of young individuals aged 17 to 20 years old.

The 2019 league will soon host the play-offs and until then matches will continue to take place during the week and over weekends. More information about the league can be found at the Namibian Basketball League's Facebook page or Instagram at nbsl_school_league.