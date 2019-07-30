South Africa: Four More Weeks On the Sidelines for Star Bulls Centre

30 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Blue Bulls returned to training in preparation for their Currie Cup clash against Griquas at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Team doctor Herman Rossouw said centre Burger Odendaal is making steady progress with his quad injury but is still expected to be sidelined for the next four weeks.

Rossouw added that lock Andries Ferreira suffered a laceration to his finger against the Pumas in Nelspruit and will sit out training on Monday and Tuesday. He will, however, be available for selection this weekend.

The Bulls beat the Pumas 25-17 to record their first win off the campaign.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

