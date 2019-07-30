Namibia/South Africa: High Expectations As Gladiators Leave for SA

The Brave Gladiators as well as the national u19 women's soccer team left for South Africa yesterday in preparation for the Cosafa Cup competition which gets underway in Port Elizabeth later this week.

It's the first time that an under 20 championship will be hosted by Cosafa with both competitions starting on Wednesday.

The Gladiators have been draw in Group B where they open their campaign against Botswana on Thursday, while their other group matches are against Zambia on Saturday and Mauritius next Tuesday.

Both teams received their national colours from the Namibia Sport Commission on Monday where the Gladiators coach Mammie Kasaona said their expectations were high.

"The girls are very fit and our expectations are high. We are going to compete and our main aim is to get out of the group stage and from there anything is possible."

Namibia have not done well in recent years, and failed to reach the knockout stages for the past two years, but Jackey Gertze, the head of the Namibia Football Association's Women's Desk said she expected more from them this time.

"We expect them to do better this time. They are not playing badly, but they need to get results. Our captain Zenatha Coleman joined the camp very early which was very important for the team," she said.

"We have a lot of talent but we need to play more friendly international matches to raise our standard. Botswana has already played two friendlies against Swaziland in preparation for this tournament so they will be well prepared," she added.

Regarding the u20 team, Gertze said that it was a very young team.

"It's quite a new team since a lot of our girls have graduated to the senior team and we have included a lot of u17 players in the squad. But they have all played in our Women's Super League so they are all very competitive and I'm excited to see how they will do," she said.

The Young Gladiators have been drawn in Group A where they open their campaign against Mozambique on Thursday, while they take on South Africa on Saturday and Zimbabwe next Monday.

Brave Gladiators captain Zenatha Coleman, meanwhile, said that "Our match against Botswana will be very important. I'm still very upset that they beat us in the Olympic Games qualifiers earlier this year so we just have to beat them. Zambia will be tough, but I think we can reach the knockout stages," she said.

Regarding her own career in Spain, where she plays for Valencia, she revealed that she would like to play for Real Madrid.

"I believe in myself and want to improve my career. For now I'm focussing on doing well for Valencia and I'd really like to score against Barcelona, but my dream is to play for Real Madrid one day," she said.