South Africa: The Heavens Have Opened, but Western Cape Agriculture Still Needs More Rain

analysis

While memories of Day Zero warnings in late 2017 and early 2018 might be fading in Cape Town residents' minds, the effects of the severe water shortages are still felt in some farming communities -- and agricultural production has not fully recovered from the damage of the 2017 drought.

The slow agricultural recovery in Western Cape farming has been evident in a poor harvest in wine grapes and horticultural products in 2018 and 2019. This occurred despite the recent improvement in rainfall. The province will have to receive average or above-average rainfall for a few more seasons for orchards to bounce back to pre-2017 levels.

The recent rainfall across the Western Cape set a good basis for such potential improvement. In the week of 22 July 2019, the provincial dam levels averaged 50%, which is roughly in line with the corresponding week last year. Given that the rains continued for the better part of last week, I suspect this week's dam levels data update will show further improvement.

This would be a welcome development. That said, I recognise that some areas in the province received much higher rainfall than others, and dam levels vary across regions.

The rainfall will not...