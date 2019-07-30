South Africa: Ramaphosa's Urgent Application Against Mkhwebane's Bosasa Donation Report to Be Heard On Thursday

The urgent application between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been postponed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
According to eNCA, the application, which is aimed at suspending her remedial action against him, was postponed as there was no judge available on Tuesday.
The urgent application is aimed at suspending her remedial action against him. The remedial action relates to her report on a R500 000 donation which Gavin Watson, the CEO of Bosasa (now African Global Operations) had made to Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign.
Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about the donation and that his actions were inconsistent with his office as deputy president at the time.
She also found that Ramaphosa breached the Executive Ethics Code by failing to disclose financial interests accrued to him as a result of donations received for the campaign, News24 earlier reported.
The matter will now be heard on Thursday.
This comes a day after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and suspended her remedial action against him, pending a review.
Judge Sulet Potterill ruled that Mkhwebane was not "entitled" to entertain complaints that were older than two years and that her findings on the so-called South African Revenue Services (SARS) "rogue unit" were "flawed", City Press earlier reported.
More to follow.
Source: News24
